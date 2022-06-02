LULAC pays tribute to Uvalde shooting victims outside Dallas City Hall Plaza

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- People in the Dallas community came together for a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Uvalde mass school shooting.

Alexis Wainwright/CBS 11 News

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) said the younger students in the organization came up with the idea to honor the 19 young students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School.

"This is not the first shooting they're hearing about here in Dallas, McKinney, and now I'm hearing about one in Oklahoma. So they do have a genuine fear but they're also so motivated to make a change and they want to be a part of the change so they said let's honor these children that passed away and their two teachers," District 3 North Texas LULAC President, Hilda Ramirez Duarte said.

LULAC said they wanted to pay tribute to the Uvalde community after visiting the memorial. More than 50 people came together outside of Dallas City Hall Plaza Wednesday. Songs were sung, and candles were lit for each person whose life was cut short.

People lined up with a picture of all 21 victims, and they said every name and held a moment of silence before closing out with a prayer.

They hope something small like this can help the community who is still mourning.

"All the way from Dallas, even though we're very far we're always supporting them," State Board Youth Director for Women, Itzel Alvarez said. "We're always there for them and they're always welcomed to ask for a lending hand."

LULAC said they have donations set up to go directly to the families of the victims in hopes to help.