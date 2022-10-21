Lose something at the State Fair? The lost and found office might have it

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Lost something at the state fair? You may want to check with the lost and found office.

The fair's safety team runs the office, and all the employees are former law enforcement. Every item that is brought in is logged into their system, tagged, and stored for safekeeping.

"If it's lost out here, it ends up here," said Linda Kindt, the safety team manager. "We get keys, phones, wallets, IDs, driver's licenses, credit cards, backpacks, strollers." Kindt says they even had a diamond ring turned in the first weekend. Thankfully its owner had already reported it lost, so they were able to return it.

Kindt says they've taken in more than 1,000 items since the fair began. There are dozens of wallets waiting to be claimed. Kindt showed us what she found in one. "Various identification cards, credit cards, I think I saw a social security card in here," she said. "We have passports in here, so people want this back - and we want to get it back to them!"

Employees use identifying information to try and find the owners online, and they keep all the cell phones charged in case someone calls looking for their device. "We just had a lady come in this morning to get her cell phone and we have two more coming in as well," said Kindt.

Some of the mysteries are more difficult to solve; caricature drawings, photos, and fair prizes. Whatever it is, if you've lost something Kindt says it's not too late to get it back. "Call. We still have it. If it got turned in, we still have it."

The lost and found office will keep items through Friday, October 28th. At that time, whatever is still unclaimed will be donated or destroyed.

You can call the office at (214) 565-2975. They are open during fair hours through Sunday, then from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. the following Monday through Friday.