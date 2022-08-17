Longtime Texas Rangers president Jon Daniels out in latest shakeup

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Just two days after firing manager Chris Woodward, the Rangers announced another big shakeup Wednesday with the firing of the team's president Jon Daniels.

Daniels, who has been relieved of his duties and whose contract will not be renewed, had been involved with the Rangers for over 17 years. He joined the operations department in 2002 and was promoted to general manager in 2005. He became President of Baseball Operations in 2013.

During his tenure, the franchise made five playoff appearances and won two American League pennants in 2010 and 2011.

However, since 2016, the team has struggled. Rangers majority owner Ray Davis said in a statement that "the bottom line is we have not had a winning record since 2016 and for much of that time, have not been competitive in the A.L. West Division."

Davis said he was hopeful "a change in the leadership of the baseball operations department will be beneficial going forward."

The team said that Daniels' departure is effective immediately and that Executive Vice President & General Manager Chris Young will assume his duties.

"I want to thank Jon for being a great partner for this ownership group over the last 12 years, and I wish him and his family the best for the future," said Davis.