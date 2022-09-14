Watch CBS News
Long-standing pumpkin patch in Flower Mound announces it won't open this year

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After 29 years of operation, The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch announced that it will not open for the 2022 season. 

In a Facebook post, the pumpkin patch said that "like many businesses today, our notice for help did not generate the number of employees necessary to open safely efficiently."

In August, the pumpkin patch posted a wanted ad for workers. 

"With the ongoing battle of trying to recruit employees to help operate the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch for the past several years. We will determine whether or not we will be able to open this season based on response for staffing," the post from August says.

