Local mothers' milk bank helping during formula shortage

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials with the Mothers' Milk Bank of North Texas announced the creation of a formula aid program to help families affected by the baby formula shortage.

The program will provide 34 ounces of free, frozen donor human milk to families who can't find formula.

The organization says they have only been able to make this offer because of an unprecedented number of mothers across North Texas reaching out to donate extra breastmilk; and staff in the milk processing laboratory working extra hours to pasteurize more milk.

"Our employees are thrilled to help these families in crisis," said director of operations Shaina Starks."Our lab is always busy serving hospitalized and fragile babies, but with some reorganization and schedule modifications, we are providing relief while the formula industry gets back on its feet."

The Formula Aid Program is helping healthy babies (those not hospitalized) on a limited basis under the following guidelines:

Each baby receives a one-time dispensation of 34 ounces of frozen pasteurized donor human milk

Babies must be six months and under

Parents will not be charged regular milk processing fees that typically include costs for donor screenings, pasteurization, packaging, testing and freezer storage

Pickups are required by appointment during regular business hours (M-F 9a-4:30p) at 7617 Benbrook Parkway, Fort Worth, Texas 76126

Dispensation is based on milk availability

Officials with the organization say babies who are diagnosed with special medical conditions can qualify for more donor milk over a longer period of time. To find out more about requirements and to receive milk, parents should call 817-810-0071.

Individuals receiving milk should bring proof of baby's birth and relationship to the baby being served (example, birth certificate & ID) and a cooler for milk transport.

Officials with Mothers' Milk Bank of North Texas say the nonprofit implements strict safety protocols including rigorous donor screenings, milk processing standards and third-party testing. According to the group, since being founded 2004 the bank has dispensed more than 6.5 million ounces of donated breastmilk, from 11,400 donors, to babies in need.