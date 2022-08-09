Local farmers feel impact of drought on business

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The last time Fisher Farm & Ranch saw measurable rainfall was about a month ago. Owner David Fisher said it's taking a toll on his farm.

"[There's] burned-out cauliflower," he said. "[There's] burned-out cabbage. On the other side of it is burned-out broccoli. We planted that back in early April actually and it would have done good. It would have been fine, but the heat hit too quick."

They weren't able to recover, resulting in a significant financial loss.

On top of selling wholesale and at farmers markets, Fisher runs a home delivery service and has had to suspend this month's deliveries.

"That's what's frustrating," he said.

The good news is farmers like himself are highly skilled to work in these conditions and have the tools they need to adjust and start over.

"Irrigation, irrigation, irrigation.. that's the only thing that keeps farming alive in east Texas in this kind of weather," Fisher said.

Fisher says his watermelons will not disappoint.

"This year has been especially difficult," Frisco Rotary Farmers Market Manager Cindy Johnson said. "With the drought and the heat, our vendors are struggling."

Unfortunately, the extreme conditions have kept some people from visiting and purchasing what can be sold. It's hurting the vendors.

"They employ a lot of local people," Johnson said. "They contribute to the local economy and if you can get out there and enjoy the fruits of the local economy and support the local economy, it will benefit everyone."