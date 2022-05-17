Local businesses pocketing profits amid Mavs frenzy

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Mavericks fans are still thrilled after the Dallas Mavericks won game 7, and now they're headed to the Western Conference Finals this week.

They aren't the only ones excited though. Local businesses are also happy for the team's success and fans who are watching these games are keeping business booming.

The Dallas Mavericks are on a roll, and as their success continues local businesses are pocketing profits.

"The demand's been very good. Very good to us. Anytime they do well, it's helpful for us. Let's just put it that way."

Monica Paul, the executive director of The Dallas Sports Commissions said thanks to local sporting events this past weekend, the economic impact was $15 million, including hotel revenue and more.

Places like ChopShop Victory Park, a bar that sits right outside of American Airlines Center said they rely on local events for business and they've seen even more customers with the Mavericks playoff success.

"The games are a lot more busy so that means a lot more people before the games, a lot more people staying during the games now, also after the games," Chop Shop bartender, Greg Steve said.

Game 7 attracted hundreds of fans to bars in PNC Plaza, like ChopShop and Hero and they expect even more for the Western Conference Finals.

"We're definitely preparing for more people, we're expecting this to be record breaking," Steve said.

With at least two more home games in Dallas, more money will be made.

"That means a lot for me, a lot for the business of course the more they win the better it is for us," Steve said.

"You're possibly looking at another, you know, $5, $6 million in economic impact that would come up come along with those two games," Paul said. "Then as you continue on, more benefit there.

Some business said they will even open early for Game 1 on Wednesday.