Lewisville police investigating crash that killed 2 pedestrians

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Lewisville police are investigating after two pedestrians were killed in a crash Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:15 a.m. Sept. 27, a driver heading east on Round Grove Road struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Rockbrook Drive.

The driver, a man in his 60s, stopped at the scene.

Both pedestrians, a man and a woman believed to be 30 to 40 years old, were killed. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Police say investigators are continuing to talk with the driver to determine what happened and that no charges have been determined yet.