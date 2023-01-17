'Let this save somebody else's child': Mom of killed DeSoto boy hopes his death serves as lesson

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One day after his shooting death, the mother of 11-year-old De'Evan McFall is speaking out.

"Me having to witness it and be there...I'm never gonna get over it," Vashunte Settles said.

Her son was gunned down at the Signature at Southern Oaks apartment complex in East Oak Cliff after a fight between two girls escalated, police said.

Settles said her daughter was fighting with a 14-year-old girl, who pulled out a gun and shot it; However, the bullet missed her and struck her brother instead.

Police said the teen suspect ran into a nearby complex, where she was later found by police and taken into custody. She has since been charged with murder and is being held at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.

"He was so innocent. He definitely didn't deserve it," she said. "I just wish the younger generation would stop and think before they do irrational things, because in this situation, I'm not the only one hurting."

Settles said her whole family is devastated.

"I never get to see his big pretty smile," said his grandmother, Lois Williams.

They are now pleading with the community to stop the violence.

"No more violence," said family spokesman Dr. R Chambers. "We need the world to know that there is a better way. We don't have to resort to violence."

Following his death, Settles wants the world to know how much joy her son brought to their lives.

"He was a very talented young man, he had a great future ahead of him," she said. "He had basketball teams, football teams...they all reached out and wanted to work with him because he was very naturally talented."

She's hoping her tragic loss will serve as a lesson for others.

"Take this story and do something productive with it. Let my son not have died in vain and let this save somebody else's child," Settles said.

DeSoto ISD—where McFall attended school—said they will be providing counselors for anyone in need of assistance with processing his passing.

At this time, details about the fight and how the 14-year-old suspect got the gun remain unknown.