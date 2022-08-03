Large grass fire comes close to homes and school in Parker County, 1 building lost

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A large grass fire has come close to homes and even a school in Parker County this afternoon.

Chopper 11

The scene is developing along Wilson Bend Road near Highway 113 - adjacent to Millsap Elementary School.

Sports events at the school have been canceled for the night.

No reports of anyone hurt.

Chopper 11

Multiple fire departments from across the county along with ground doziers are working to fight the flames.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that as of 3:39 p.m., the fire covered 50 acres. One outbuilding was lost to the fire, but fire crews have halted the blaze's forward progress and are protecting 19 residences.