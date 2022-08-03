Watch CBS News
Local News

Large grass fire comes close to homes and school in Parker County, 1 building lost

By Giles Hudson, Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

Fire departments employing new tactics to fight grass fires
Fire departments employing new tactics to fight grass fires 02:13

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM)  A large grass fire has come close to homes and even a school in Parker County this afternoon.

parker-co-fire-1.jpg
Chopper 11

The scene is developing along Wilson Bend Road near Highway 113 - adjacent to Millsap Elementary School.

Sports events at the school have been canceled for the night.

No reports of anyone hurt.

parker-co-fire-2.jpg
Chopper 11

 

Multiple fire departments from across the county along with ground doziers are working to fight the flames.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that as of 3:39 p.m., the fire covered 50 acres. One outbuilding was lost to the fire, but fire crews have halted the blaze's forward progress and are protecting 19 residences.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 3:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.