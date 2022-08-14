Lancaster police looking for man accused of shooting coach at youth football game

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Lancaster police are searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing a youth football league coach on Saturday evening.

Yaqub Salik Talib has been named as the suspect in the shooting, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Talib is the brother of former NFL player Aquib Talib.

Just before 9:00 p.m. on August 13, officers responded to several 911 calls from Lancaster Community Park about a shooting.

When they arrived, witnesses told them the coaching staff and officiating crew had gotten into a disagreement that turned physical. During the fight, one of the people involved fired a gun and struck Mike Hickman, a coach.

The coach was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing, and Lancaster police are asking anyone with information about Talib's whereabouts to call Detective Senad Deranjic at (972) 218-2756.