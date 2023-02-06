Kyrie Irving expected in Dallas today, some fans 'thrilled'

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's a blockbuster trade that will change the look of the Dallas Mavericks.

According to multiple reports, Kyrie Irving is joining the Mavs.

This comes through a trade with the Brooklyn Nets and has a lot of basketball fans talking as Irving brings with him controversy.

Irving had to miss several games last season over his refusal to get vaccinated and was suspended earlier this season after posting a link on Twitter to an antisemitic film and refusing to apologize at the time sparking outrage from many people.

Reaction to his arrival in North Texas is mixed.

"As a Mavericks fan I was thrilled because I think it's a good thing for the Dallas Mavericks and I'm a big basketball fan," said Anna Salton Eisen who is one of the founders of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville.

Four members were held hostage last year by a gunman who held antisemitic beliefs.

She sees this as an opportunity for Irving to make a positive difference.

"I think that he has a big platform and an opportunity to spread the message that we need to be educated about all history and the holocaust and fight hate with our words and our actions," added Salton Eisen.

Irving is expected to arrive in Dallas today for a physical and join the Mavericks and play in Los Angeles for their game against the clippers on Wednesday night.