Kids saving kids: How statewide reporting tools can help prevent, stop school shootings

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Ashlee Petranovich, a high school junior in Colorado, constantly thinks about something many generations before her did not.

"It's always so scary and it's always, like, in the back of my mind," Petranovich said.

She's talking about a school shooting.

"Being in a lockdown myself, I had to do it countless of times as a student," Petranovich said. That's why she became a Safe2Tell student ambassador at her school.

Safe2Tell is a program that allows Coloradans to report concerns anonymously—a first of its kind program in response to Columbine.

"I think it's important to let people know about Safe2Tell, because a lot of people might not have that trusted adult that they can go and talk to," Petranovich said.

Stacey Jenkins, the director of Safe2Tell, says the program does what it set out to do.

"It showed that people had information about that tragedy, different pieces of the puzzle, but didn't know where or how to report that information," Jenkins said.

Anonymous tipsters can express their concerns through the Safe2Tell website, app or a phone call. A response to a report could mean contacting a parent, talking to a student or a welfare check.

"Then we compile that data, and we complete an annual report that shares that information with the public," Jenkins said.

Data from the latest annual report shows that during the 2020-2021 school year Safe2Tell received more than 11,000 reports—only half as many as before the pandemic.

The majority of tips included suicide threats, welfare checks, drug-use, self harm and cyber bullying.

In the last three school years, Safe2Tell received over 800 reports of a planned school attack.

"Students don't have to understand every detail of the situation," Jenkins said. "But if they have a genuine concern and their motivation is to help someone, then they should make the report and let the experts process that information."

The program isn't perfect, though, as there are kids who use it to bully others. However, Jenkins says it's a small percentage when compared to the more than 90% of reports that lead to some kind of action.

"I'm fearful if Safe2Tell didn't exist, that there could have been other tragedies," she said.

So where does Texas stand?

After the Uvalde school shooting in May, CBS 11 wanted to know if something like Safe2Tell exists in Texas and shortly discovered iWatchTexas.

iWatchTexas launched in 2013 and carries many similarities to Safe2Tell.

People can submit tips through a website, app or by phone and anyone in the state can use it to report suspicious activity or even terrorism. The tips go through one of Texas' many fusion centers.

In 2018, after the Santa Fe High School shooting, the program expanded to include school safety reporting. However, a recent Texas House Committee meeting revealed just how little iWatchTexas is used for school reporting.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety officials, the program received 300 school-related tips in 2021.

"This is a very low number considering there are approximately 1,200 school districts in Texas," said Kimberly Jones, a member of the Intelligence and Counterterrorism division at Texas DPS.

So why are so few people reporting to iWatchTexas? CBS 11 found many school districts don't know much about it and some districts even use their own system—creating a patchwork.

"Using a single statewide reporting system as opposed to a school specific system ensures that tips from various parts of the community integrate, enabling school districts and law enforcement to take steps to prevent, rather than respond to mass attacks in our communities and our schools," Jones said.

After Uvalde, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas DPS and other officials, recommending they figure out how to best market iWatchTexas to schools.

And most recently, a public service announcement was launched to promote more awareness before the new school year.

CBS 11 found a big difference between iWatchTexas and Safe2Tell is that Safe2Tell is well-known and adopted.

"I usually say as a starting point, make sure that you've got buy-in, that you have support from school districts, you have support from law enforcement, you have support from legislators because it is a big lift, and it's a village," Jenkins said.

A village, Jenkins said, that is needed to save lives.

"This isn't just about me, it's about my entire community," Petranovich said. "And I'm willing to just, you know, send in this tip and get the support that we all need."

Another difference between the two programs is the data provided regularly to the public.

Unlike iWatchTexas, Safe2Tell provides detailed reports, with the latest monthly report showing the program has received over 19,000 tips for the 2021-2022 school year.