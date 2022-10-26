Lockdown lifted at Kennedale High School after 2 injured in nearby car wash shooting

KENNEDALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting outside a car wash in Kennedale this afternoon left two people wounded and briefly put a high school on lockdown.

It happened just before 3 p.m. near the corner of Treepoint Drive at Little School Road, according to Kennedale Police Chief Mike Holguin.

Holguin said the two victims are men - likely in their 20s - and were taken to Medical City of Arlington in serious to critical condition.

Nearby Kennedale High School was put on a lockdown for a short period of time after police were told a dark-colored suspect vehicle might have been headed that way.

The lockdown has since been lifted, Holguin said.

Crime scene units from Tarrant County are assisting Kennedale PD in the investigation.