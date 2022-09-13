Ken Starr, former Baylor president and counsel in Clinton impeachment, dies at 76

WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Former Baylor University President Judge Ken Starr has passed away.

Starr's family said he died on Sept. 13 at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston of complications from surgery. He was 76.

Starr served as Baylor's 14th president, from 2010 to 2016. Prior to Baylor, Starr served as president of Pepperdine University, from 2004 to 2010.

Starr notably served as independent counsel in the Clinton impeachment investigation and was on President Trump's legal defense team in the 2020 Senate impeachment trial.

"Judge Starr had a profound impact on Baylor University, leading a collaborative visioning process to develop the Pro Futuris strategic vision in 2012 that placed Baylor on the path to where we are today as a Christian Research 1 institution," Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D said. "Baylor University and the Baylor Family express our deepest sympathies to Alice Starr and her family, and our prayers remain with them as they mourn the loss of a husband, father and grandfather. May God's peace and comfort surround them and give them strength now, and in the days to come."

While at Baylor, Starr developed the Baylor Bound program, which helps students from community colleges across Texas transfer easily to Baylor.

Starr argued 36 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, including 25 during his service as U.S. Solicitor General from 1989 to 1993. He was also the author of many books and won numerous awards throughout his career.