Keller ISD confirms a case of monkeypox at Central High School

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Keller ISD has confirmed a case of monkeypox at Central High School.

The school district said it is sanitizing potential areas of concern on campus to help mitigate chances of spread.

"We are in contact with local health officials and have been reassured that the risk of spread in schools is currently low," the district said in a statement.

Families and staff have been communicated to about the case, as required by Tarrant County Public Health.

According to Tarrant County Public Health, as of Aug. 26, there are 101 total cases of monkeypox in the county.