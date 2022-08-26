Watch CBS News
Local News

Keller ISD confirms a case of monkeypox at Central High School

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Your Friday Morning Headlines, August 26th, 2022
Your Friday Morning Headlines, August 26th, 2022 03:04

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Keller ISD has confirmed a case of monkeypox at Central High School. 

The school district said it is sanitizing potential areas of concern on campus to help mitigate chances of spread. 

"We are in contact with local health officials and have been reassured that the risk of spread in schools is currently low," the district said in a statement.

Families and staff have been communicated to about the case, as required by Tarrant County Public Health. 

According to Tarrant County Public Health, as of Aug. 26, there are 101 total cases of monkeypox in the county. 

First published on August 26, 2022 / 4:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.