North Texas Congressman-elect Keith Self on why he isn't voting for Kevin McCarthy

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Congressman-elect Keith Self is among the 20 Republicans who continue to block Kevin McCarthy from being elected Speaker of the U.S. House.

Self has instead backed Florida Congressman Byron Donalds for Speaker.

During an interview with CBS11 before Thursday's five votes he said, "I want someone to lead this Republican conference to address the existential threat that our nation faces today."

That threat he said is the growing national debt, which has jumped to more than $31 trillion. "The Republicans have been in charge of the House of Representatives 16 of the last 23 years and this line continues to show up."

When asked if McCarthy is the problem Self responded, "No, the problem is with the conference. I have a lack of trust in my Republican colleagues because of history."

Most Texas Republicans in Congress continue to support McCarthy.

On Thursday, Republican Troy Nehls of the 22nd Congressional District in Texas and member of the House Freedom Caucus nominated McCarthy. "I believe this battle we are raging must end. Kevin McCarthy has been our leader for the past four years and has overwhelming support within this conference."

But that's still not enough support.

McCarthy has failed to be elected Speaker after 11 ballots, which hasn't happened in more than 160 years.

Republican Congressman Pete Sessions, who once represented the Dallas area and now represents the Waco area, is supporting McCarthy.

Sessions expressed concern about new rules that would make it easier to call for a no-confidence vote of the Speaker. "That makes our majority less able and adaptive to be able to not only get our work done, but to I guess be powerful because I guess everyday whoever's the Speaker has to recheck with everybody on their vote."

Self said he likes the new Republican rules being put in place but that someone needs to enforce them. "Let's be honest, Nancy Pelosi ruled the Democratic caucus with an iron fist, there was no velvet over it, there was an iron fist and so we need someone who will do that. All I'm asking for is someone to say I'm going to be the strong leader of this conference; we are going to enforce these rules."

When asked how Republicans can find that leader while also making it easier to get rid of them Self said, "It's a great question. I don't know. What you're seeing in action today is democracy. It's chaotic, it's messy."

Democratic members of Congress have remained united and have backed Hakeem Jeffries of New York for Speaker, but they are in the minority.

Without a Speaker, members of Congress can't be sworn-in.

How long can the House do without a Speaker?

Self said, "I have no idea. This is for the soul of our nation. We have to get this right. This is important, this may be the most important vote I cast for the next two years."