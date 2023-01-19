Medical examiner's office identifies victim found in Grand Prairie field as Kayla Kelley

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim found in a Grand Prairie field on Jan. 18 as Kayla Kelley.

In addition to kidnapping, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, now faces a charge of arson in connection to her case.

Kayla Kelley, 33 Kelley family

Police named Ferguson as a person of interest in the disappearance of Kelley, 33. They allege he and Kelley, who's from McKinney were dating. Ferguson lied to Kelley about his marital status when they met online, according to his arrest report.

Additionally, the report states Kelley found out Ferguson was married after they started dating. She told him she was going to reveal the truth to his wife, according to the document.

Last Wednesday, on Jan. 11, Kelley's co-workers and friends reported her missing. Her car was found torched in a remote part of Frisco the next day.

A week later, Collin County investigators searched Ferguson's car and found duct tape, gloves, and a blanket. He was subsequently charged with kidnapping.

The new arson charge came on Jan. 19 after investigators found the remains of a woman in a field near the southeast corner of 360 and I-20 in Grand Prairie. She was found a week after Kelley was reported missing. The field is less than a mile away from Ferguson's home in Grand Prairie. Investigators said he lives there with his wife.

"While we desperately hoped for a different outcome, I'm grateful for the dogged determination of my deputies and our Texas Rangers in locating Ms. Kelley," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in news release.

Investigators also told CBS 11 they backtracked Ferguson's cell phone signals during the time Kelley was reported missing. It allegedly pinged near where Kelley was found.

Ferguson could now face yet another charge of capital murder. He remains at the Collin County Detention Center.