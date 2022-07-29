K9s For Warriors saving veterans, shelter dogs

"It changed my life, that's for sure with him."

The bond between Sam Hampton and Jax was immediate.

"Immediately jumped up and licked me, I was like yup this is going to be ok," Hampton said.

Hampton served 17 years in the Marine Corps. Jax was a stray dog rescued from a kill shelter. 'K9s For Warriors' brought them together.

"Part of our core beliefs and our core mission is saving two lives. We save the warriors life, yes, but we also save the dogs life," Rob Gunsel with K9s For Warriors said. "It comes to a beautiful companionship of the warrior who has been through really tough and horrible circumstances and a dog who has been given up on multiple times. Coming together and making that bond and saving each other... its just a beautiful moment.

After 6 months of training, Sam and Jax graduated in the first class at a new K9s For Warriors facility in San Antonio.

"I've already done more this year since having him than I've done in the last five years," Hampton said.

A change in jobs brought Sam to Texas, but the change to civilian life brought Sam to a state of mind he didn't expect.

"Then you start noticing more things about yourself that might be a little off that you think might be off and that's when you start asking the questions."

The answer to Sam's question was a post traumatic stress disorder diagnosis.

"For me, you feel socially awkward. You walk up on something and it looks out of place and rubs you the wrong way , it makes you want to avoid that area and things like that."

Moments just like that is where Jax makes all the difference.

"He's always there for you," Hampton said. "He's always like a battle buddy with you. His entire purpose is to pay attention and look out for you. He has your back 24/7 and it's nice having that. It just gives you an ease."

Once the vest goes on, Jax knows it's time for work.

"If I start building up my anxiety... he'll jump up and literally paw and grab my hand and get my attention and we'll go for a walk," Hampton said. "He's not even trained to really do that. He understands what is causing the problem"

A battle buddy to help ease the often silent fears in a civilian world from a group that understands that not all battles can be seen.