Juvenile shot at apartment park in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after they say a juvenile male was shot and injured at an apartment park in Fort Worth Tuesday morning.
At about 3:24 a.m. July 12, police were sent to Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital in Burleson in response to a young victim who was requesting treatment for a gunshot wound.
When officers arrived, the victim reported he was accompanying a friend at the Park at Sycamore Apartments when he was shot.
Police said there is no suspect in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.