Juvenile shot at apartment park in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after they say a juvenile male was shot and injured at an apartment park in Fort Worth Tuesday morning.

At about 3:24 a.m. July 12, police were sent to Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital in Burleson in response to a young victim who was requesting treatment for a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, the victim reported he was accompanying a friend at the Park at Sycamore Apartments when he was shot.

Police said there is no suspect in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.