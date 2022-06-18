Juneteenth celebrations kick off in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Across North Texas, Juneteenth celebrations are kicking off and if you're looking to learn more about the history behind the federally recognized holiday, you can do so in Dallas.

Two and a half years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the U.S., the news made it to Texas. When union soldiers arrived in Galveston, General Order No. 3 was read.

"The Juneteenth document, it says all men are free,"Dallas Historical Society Chair Veletta Lill said. "It frees slaves."

The only known original copy of the document belongs to the Dallas Historical Society and now it's on display at the Hall of State in Fair Park through the end of next month.

"It's awe inspiring, really, and we've always known it was special and now that Juneteenth is a national holiday, it's extremely rare and special," Lill said.

The Arlington Juneteenth Jubilee is also offering another look back in history. Friday night, the Jubilee will be hosting a screening of the first episode of the docuseries "Echoes from the Hill."

""Echoes from the Hill" is a beautiful story about the journey of African-Americans in a small community in the center of Arlington known as the The Hill and this episode talks about how The Hill was formed, how it came to be and just kind of introduces the growth of African-Americans in Arlington," Co-Director Lindell Singleton said.

It's a story of perseverance, love, family and history that Co-Directors Singleton and King Hollis say they're honored to tell.

"We told their truth and so if they feel that way we've done our job," Hollis said.

They are airing the documentary each hour between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at Arlington City Hall. Shows are free.

One of the most talked about events this weekend is Opal Lee's Walk for Freedom in Fort Worth. She's considered the grandmother of Juneteenth and will be there participating. It will start at 10 a.m. tomorrow at Evans Avenue Plaza.

On the Dallas side, the 2nd Annual North Texas Juneteenth celebration will take place tomorrow at Fair Park from 10 a.m. until 8p.m. A march, festival and live entertainment all included.

More Juneteenth celebrations across the Metroplex:

The City of Lancaster, in conjunction with the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Duncanville, is hosting the Best Southwest Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18, at and adjacent to the Helen Giddings Amphitheater at 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Lancaster, TX, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys, in partnership with Miller Lite, will celebrate and commemorate the anniversary of Freedom Day with a Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 18 at 2 p.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star in Frisco.

The City of McKinney will hold its community-wide Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Towne Lake Park. The events will have cultural experiences, live entertainment, children's activities and food trucks.

The Dallas Police Department Office of Community Affairs is hosting the 2022 Juneteenth Community Block Party: Knowledge Is Freedom on Saturday, June 18, starting at 10 a.m. at 5106 Bexar Street.