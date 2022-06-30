Over 1.13 million people expected to travel though DFW Airport over July 4 weekend

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Millions of people are traveling this holiday weekend, so be prepared for crowds if you're one of them.

Over 1.13 million people are expected to travel through DFW Airport over this holiday weekend, a spokesperson said. That's a 10% increase from what the airport saw on this weekend in 2019.

If you're flying somewhere, you may even notice airlines are offering travel vouchers during this busy travel season for people who offer to give up their seats.

Travelers at DFW Airport. CBSDFW.com

The stakes are higher now that travel is back to pre-pandemic levels and now more waivers and vouchers are being offered to air travelers.

"Unacceptable," one woman dealing with flight cancellations, Lizbeth Hoover, said.

Hoover described her experience over the last few days while trying to fly home.

"Found out when we got to Dallas that our flight to Charlotte was cancelled, or to Harrisburg was cancelled," Hoover said.

She was even more nervous about trying to get a flight home since millions are expected to travel through the airports during the holiday weekend.

"I don't know if either of the other flights are actually going to go, and you know," Hoover said, "I need to be home for the weekend."

As people try to catch a flight, they may end up with another offer on their hands.

"Airlines are also kind of planning preemptively for this busy travel weekend by offering free flight waivers," Madison Blancaflor, editor at "The Points Guy" travel advice blog, said.

Before the weekend, Delta Airlines offered travel waivers if you wanted to change your flight between July 1 and July 4.

Southwest Airlines was offering free flight changes.

Some passengers were even being offered up to $600.

Blancaflor said airlines are using this crutch to help with flight disruptions during one of the busiest times of the year.

"When airlines expect for there to be a lot of passengers and there to be potential for flights to be disrupted, they'll offer waivers up so people who are flexible with their flights can switch," Blancaflor said.

As Hoover anxiously waited for another flight home to Pennsylvania, she made connections with others.

"We've kinda created a community of people who keep running into each other because we're in the same boat so I may end up making some life long friends, who knows," Hoover said.

Blancaflor said travelers should give themselves extra time, even with connecting flights, just in case you flight gets delayed or cancelled. She also recommends packing patience.