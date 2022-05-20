Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on southern U.S. border

LAFAYETTE, La. (CBSDFW/AP) -- A judge has ruled COVID-19 asylum restrictions must continue on the southern US border; effectively blocking the government's plan to end them.

So-called Title 42 authority denies migrants a chance at asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The decision to end Title 42 authority was made in April 2020 by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has come under growing criticism from elected officials in Biden's Democratic Party who contend the administration is unprepared for an anticipated increase in asylum-seekers.

Advocates for asylum-seekers say the restrictions endanger people fleeing persecution back home and violates rights to seek protection under U.S. law and international treaty. As the CDC acknowledged, the public health justification for the order has weakened as the threat of COVID-19 has waned.

More than 20 states, including Texas, filed lawsuits to try and keep Title 42 in place.