Judge confirms trial for Aaron Dean murder case starts this month

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The judge in the murder case against former police officer Aaron Dean refused to budge Friday from his plans to start the trial later this month.

Dean's defense team informed the court it had several other cases during May, and more coming up in June, as well as scheduled vacations, that could conflict with preparing for the start of jury selection June 21.

In the short, but at times tense hearing though, Judge David Hagerman said he only saw "potential" conflicts, not actual conflicts, and expected attorneys to be in court as scheduled.

Dean is accused of murdering Atatiana Jefferson in October 2019, shooting through a window of the home she was in, after a neighbor had called police, concerned that a door was open at the house.

The trial has been delayed several times this year, due to conflicts with expert witness schedules for the defense, and then due to an illness for lead attorney Jim Lane.

Dean's attorneys argued state criminal code supports that one of their other cases should get priority for scheduling because it involves a child victim of sexual assault, and a defendant who remains in jail.

They indicated they will file a written request for a continuance. The judge set another pre-trial hearing for June 13.