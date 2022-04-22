Juanita Rodriguez's family looks for answers in wake of her murder

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police have arrested a man for the murder of Juanita Rodriguez, 54. Now, her family is looking for answers.

She was a mother to two sons and worked as a custodian at Uplift Heights Secondary School in Dallas.

Investigators believe Clinton Jones, 65, wrapped her body in a tarp and left her on the side of a road.

Clinton Jones is suspected of murdering Juanita Rodriguez. Dallas County Jail

Rodriguez was reported missing on Monday. Police found her body on the side of the road on Wednesday.

Dallas Police continue to search for the reason why Rodriguez was killed, leaving a family mourning.

"It hurts because my only sister isn't with me anymore, just my brother and myself right now," said Lucia Martinez, Rodriguez's sister.

She's shocked someone would kill her big sister, "The worst is going to be when we see her for the last time."

On Wednesday, police found her body wrapped in a tarp and dumped on the side of Ledbetter Drive, about five miles away from her house in Duncanville. They said she was shot.

"You find out she was dumped like that, like an animal, nobody deserves that," said Martinez.

Rodriguez's 26-year-old son, Victor Guerra can't believe his mom was handled that way.

"Like you would do a pet or an animal, it's like, c'mon man. Really?" Guerra said.

Juanita Rodriguez Dallas Police Department

Both Guerra and Martinez said they know Jones.

They said he's a long-time family friend, roommate of Rodriguez and even watched the kids when they were younger.

"When I was here 11 years ago, my mom... contacted him when she was looking for a babysitter or someone to take us to something out of the house, fishing or Six Flags," said Guerra.

"That's the person that you least expect doing what he did," Martinez said.

The family doesn't understand why Rodriguez was killed, but they'll always cherish the good memories they had with her.

"She was always upbeat, she never hurt anybody she never said anything about anybody," said Guerra.

"She was a crazy girl, she loved to dance, she loved music," added Martinez.

Jones is booked at the Dallas County Jail on a $1.5 million dollar bond. Meanwhile, her family and police continue to look for answers.