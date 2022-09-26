Watch CBS News
Joshua Paul Hagger charged with manslaughter in connection to 2-year-old's death

By Annie Gimbel

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Joshua Paul Hagger, 36, of Mansfield was formally arraigned and charged with manslaughter in connection with the Sept. 24 crash that killed a 2-year-old

It happened at 2:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 121, near Cheek Sparger Road.

Investigators determined Hagger's pickup truck hit a sedan while traveling at a high rate of speed, killing the child, and causing injuries to the sedan's other passengers.

Following the crash, Bedford Police detained and subsequently arrested Hagger at the scene. 

He is currently being held at the Euless Jail. Additional charges may be added at a later date. 

Hagger's bond will be set by Tarrant County magistrates once he is transferred to the Tarrant County Jail. 

The crash remains under investigation.

