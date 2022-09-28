Jordan Spieth teaming up with Children's Health to help battle childhood cancer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas native Jordan Spieth has been applauded not only as one of the world's greatest golfers, but as a big supporter of his community.

And now Children's Health, the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, has found a new teammate in him. The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation is committed to battling childhood cancer with he and his wife Annie at the forefront.

"We feel our values align directly with those at Children's, and we're here to try and make the experience as best as possible for the patients," Spieth said.

When the expansion of Children's Health Plano is complete by 2024, it will feature the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation's largest donation ever.

"To want to give back and invest in this particular thread of the fabric of our community demonstrates how we take care of kids and their families who may be going through the toughest period of their lives," Children's Medical Center Foundation President Brent Christopher said.

Their $500,000 donation will go a long way toward making sure kids know they're not in this battle alone.

"Jordan and Annie want to step up and assure that this expansion is successful and that the kids who go to that campus in their fight against cancer, have all the support they need," Christopher added.

Further proof that Spieth will always be revered in North Texas, and not just for golf.

The professional golfer said his family is just "incredibly grateful" to be part of the oncology staff and courageous patients.

"We need folks to rally behind and follow the lead of Jordan and Annie to make sure we do what is necessary to make life better for children," Christopher said.

Anyone interested in donating can do so here.