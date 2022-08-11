Man, woman found dead inside RV in Parker County

ALEDO (CBSDFW.COM) - Parker County Sheriff's are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were found inside an RV Aug.4, in Aledo.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the victims in the 7000 block of East Interstate 20.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the pair as Jennifer Lauren Galaway, 52, and David Dale Galaway, 48.

Investigators didn't say how the victims were related.

"At this time, this investigation is active and ongoing," said Sheriff Authier. "We are not ruling out any outcome. However, the official cause and manner of the deaths will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office pending the autopsy results."

Three cats and two dogs found inside the RV were taken to the Parker County Animal Shelter for evaluation and safe keeping.