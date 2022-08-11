Watch CBS News
Man, woman found dead inside RV in Parker County

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, August 11th, 2022
Your Thursday Morning Headlines, August 11th, 2022 03:10

ALEDO (CBSDFW.COM) - Parker County Sheriff's are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were found inside an RV Aug.4, in Aledo.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the victims in the 7000 block of East Interstate 20.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the pair as Jennifer Lauren Galaway, 52, and David Dale Galaway, 48.

Investigators didn't say how the victims were related. 

"At this time, this investigation is active and ongoing," said Sheriff Authier. "We are not ruling out any outcome. However, the official cause and manner of the deaths will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office pending the autopsy results."

Three cats and two dogs found inside the RV were taken to the Parker County Animal Shelter for evaluation and safe keeping.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 9:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

