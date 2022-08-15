'It's a new year' for South Oak Cliff Golden Bears as school year is in full swing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As Dallas Independent School District celebrates the start of a new school year, it does so for the first time in decades with a reigning state champion in football.

Jason Todd, head coach of the reigning 5A state champion South Oak Cliff Golden Bears said "what I've been preaching to the kids is that was last year. And the good thing about football, it's a new year. Another year to prove ourselves, and if we thought it get good after the first time, what would do we think it'll feel after the second time?"

Who can forget the pride that swept across the entire district, the city, the region, the state and nation. Yes, it's a new year. But, it still stands as a symbol of hope even beyond the field. For now and forever more.

Todd explains "it's kind of like our hashtag….nothing is impossible. If you're willing to put in the work, and go through the ups and downs, you got a chance to be successful. That's, as long as put your mind to it, and you're willing to work for it."

As a parade of young people throughout Dallas ISD make their way into a new season of their lives, they can draw inspiration collectively and individually from a group that dared to dream.

Todd said "it's a new year year and a new opportunity. A new chance to reinvent yourself, or make a better you. And, like I tell the kids who enter these doors….the past is the past. What are you going to do to make you tomorrow better?"

Todd wants all students to march to the own beat.

He also wants them to remember one thing, if nothing else, as they begin this school year.

In his words, "put yourself around successful people and a lot of times that leads for success for yourself."