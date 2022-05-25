Watch CBS News
'It could have been my child,' Uvalde parents desperate for answers

By Andrea Lucia, Annie Gimbel

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Amerie Jo Garza. Annabelle Rodriguez. Xavier Lopez.  

Those are the names of three of 19 victims from the deadliest elementary school shooting since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary a decade ago.

All three children were 10 years old.  

Special education teacher Eva Mireles was also slain by the 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos.  

Police said Ramos barricaded himself in their fourth-grade classroom shooting everyone in his way. Law enforcement were eventually able to break in and killed him. 

Grief counseling continues in the wake of the mass shooting.   

Many parents though, were looking for updates on their children late into the night. Some have even said they heard screams when a family received news of their child's death.  

"If it could have been my child. What would I have done? What would I do?"  

Lupe Lejia didn't sleep last night… he was awake, wondering how his 8-year-old son survived, when so many others did not. He was on the other side of the school when shots rang out.  

Lejia said his son does not understand what happened, even though he lived through it and even knew some of the victims.  

A DPS spokesperson said the agency has identified all 19 children and two teachers killed in their classroom.  

