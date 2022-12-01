Watch CBS News
Man wanted for child sex crimes in Dallas arrested at Texas-Mexico border

By Annie Gimbel

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Isaul Salinas, 51, who had an outstanding felony warrant for a sexual offense- fondling of a child, out of the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. 

The took Salinas, who's a U.S. citizen into custody at the Laredo Port of Entry on Nov. 29.

"Child sexual abuse is a serious violation of human well-being and of the law," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. 

Salinas was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff's Office to await criminal proceedings. 

