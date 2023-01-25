Irving police searching for more victims of man accused of child sex abuse

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for help finding additional possible victims of a long-time resident of Irving who is accused of sexually abusing at least four children dating back to the 1980s.

Averil Drew Cardwell, 69, was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a young child on Aug. 23, 2022 at his residence in Cedar Hill after a 21-year-old woman told police he had sexually assaulted her between the ages of three and eight. Caldwell lived in Irving for several years at a residence in the 1500 block of Upton Place.

Averil Drew Caldwell, 69, is accused of sexually abusing at least four children since 1986. Police believe there may be more victims. Irving Police Department

During the investigation, another person came forward and accused Cardwell of also abusing them as a child. He was arrested again on Oct. 2, 2022 after turning himself in at the Dallas County Jail and charged with a second count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child. Has has since been released on bond.

Investigators have now identified a total of four victims who have accused Caldwell of abusing them as children dating back to 1986 and said that further charges are pending.

Irving police believe that there may be additional victims and ask anyone who has come into contact with Caldwell as a child or know someone who has to call them at (972) 273-1010.