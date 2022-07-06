Irving police issue CLEAR Alert for missing man

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Irving Police Department is searching for 58-year-old Victor Robert Vasquez.

Vasquez was last seen in the 700 block of Sunny Lane in Irving on July 4 at around 10:30 a.m. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Vasquez is 5'7" to 5'9", has black and grey hair, has a mustache and is wearing a blue, red, orange and white polo shirt with black loose fitting athletic pants. Vasquez is told to have extensive medical issues.

The CLEAR Alert was issued for Vasquez Wednesday afternoon.

CLEAR Alerts assist law enforcement in locating and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 and reference Case #22-16366.