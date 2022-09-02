Investigation underway into 'compromised' IV bag at Dallas surgery center

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a North Dallas surgery center operated by Baylor Scott & White contacted them about what is being called a "compromised" IV bag.

In a statement, the hospital reiterated their commitment to the safety and well-being of their patients. They invited police to get involved in answering questions about the alleged incident.

"Surgicare North Dallas contacted law enforcement after discovering that an IV bag appeared to have been compromised. On the same day, the facility elected to pause its operations, and we remain focused on assisting investigators."

The statement went on to say that the hospital system is contacting recent patients of the surgery center who may have questions. They've set up a dedicated phone line to respond to those calls. If you think that may include you or someone you know, call (214) 818-2794.

CBS 11 reached out to federal investigators for information, but it is agency policy to neither confirm nor deny investigations unless charges have been filed.

Baylor Scott & White has declined to name any employees involved in this investigation. Nor would they provide details on the extent of the probe and how many patients could possibly be involved.

Please click back for updates on this developing story.