Intoxication manslaughter suspect arrested after early morning crash in Irving
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) - An intoxication manslaughter investigation has begun into a fatality crash the morning of Sept. 7.
It happened on SH 183 East near Carl Road.
The driver of a broken down car was struck while standing outside by another vehicle. Police said the suspected drunk driver is in custody.
The state highway was shut down at O'Connor prompting law enforcement to advise drivers to take an alternate route.
