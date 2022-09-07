Watch CBS News
Intoxication manslaughter suspect arrested after early morning crash in Irving

By Annie Gimbel

CBS DFW

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) - An intoxication manslaughter investigation has begun into a fatality crash the morning of Sept. 7. 

It happened on SH 183 East near Carl Road.

The driver of a broken down car was struck while standing outside by another vehicle. Police said the suspected drunk driver is in custody.

The state highway was shut down at O'Connor prompting law enforcement to advise drivers to take an alternate route. 

First published on September 7, 2022 / 11:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

