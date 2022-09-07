Intoxication manslaughter suspect arrested after early morning crash in Irving

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) - An intoxication manslaughter investigation has begun into a fatality crash the morning of Sept. 7.

It happened on SH 183 East near Carl Road.

The driver of a broken down car was struck while standing outside by another vehicle. Police said the suspected drunk driver is in custody.

🚨Traffic Alert🚨

EB SH 183 is shut down at O’Connor. All traffic is exiting Carl due to a fatality crash. Expect delays for the next few hours.



Officers are conducting an Intoxication Manslaughter Investigation.



*Seek Alternate Route*#EndTheStreak #DontDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/AEaMQa1tiv — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) September 7, 2022

The state highway was shut down at O'Connor prompting law enforcement to advise drivers to take an alternate route.