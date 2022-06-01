Watch CBS News
Crime

Indictments issued for child abduction, strangulation of ex-girlfriend case

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury on Wednesday returned indictments on a case involving a man who allegedly kidnapped his 11-month-old daughter and strangled her mother. 

Amber-Alert-1.jpg
(credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

Lancelot Dawkins, 26, was indicted on the following charges: two counts of aggravated, kidnapping, impersonating a public servant, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, assault of a family member by impeding breath.

A nationwide Amber Alert was set off in February 2022 after Dawkins abducted little Harmony Rodriguez. Dawkins is the child's non-custodial father. Police said her mother survived the attack.  

Dawkins was also indicted on a charge of assault of a family member by impeding breath from December 2021. 

First published on June 1, 2022 / 4:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

