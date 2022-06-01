Indictments issued for child abduction, strangulation of ex-girlfriend case
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury on Wednesday returned indictments on a case involving a man who allegedly kidnapped his 11-month-old daughter and strangled her mother.
Lancelot Dawkins, 26, was indicted on the following charges: two counts of aggravated, kidnapping, impersonating a public servant, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, assault of a family member by impeding breath.
A nationwide Amber Alert was set off in February 2022 after Dawkins abducted little Harmony Rodriguez. Dawkins is the child's non-custodial father. Police said her mother survived the attack.
Dawkins was also indicted on a charge of assault of a family member by impeding breath from December 2021.
