Indictments issued for child abduction, strangulation of ex-girlfriend case

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury on Wednesday returned indictments on a case involving a man who allegedly kidnapped his 11-month-old daughter and strangled her mother.

(credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

Lancelot Dawkins, 26, was indicted on the following charges: two counts of aggravated, kidnapping, impersonating a public servant, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, assault of a family member by impeding breath.

A nationwide Amber Alert was set off in February 2022 after Dawkins abducted little Harmony Rodriguez. Dawkins is the child's non-custodial father. Police said her mother survived the attack.

#AmberAlert - Harmony Rodriguez, B/F, 03/30/2021, 11 months old, 26 in. tall 30 lbs. black hair & brown eyes. She may be with her non-custodial father Lancelot Dawkins B/M 06/06/95.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth Police 817-392-4222 pic.twitter.com/eQi78AtENX — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 25, 2022

Dawkins was also indicted on a charge of assault of a family member by impeding breath from December 2021.