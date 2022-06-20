Watch CBS News
Local News

Hurst police make arrest for intoxication manslaughter, assault after crash

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, June 20th, 2022
Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, June 20th, 2022 02:41

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Hurst police made an arrest following a deadly crash earlier this afternoon.  

At about 12:39 p.m. Monday, Hurst police responded to an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle going northbound at the 700 block of IH 820. 

Officers said when they arrived there were multiple people injured. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The truck driver was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. 

Police are diverting traffic off the highway at Pipeline Road.

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 3:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.