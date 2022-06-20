Hurst police make arrest for intoxication manslaughter, assault after crash

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Hurst police made an arrest following a deadly crash earlier this afternoon.

At about 12:39 p.m. Monday, Hurst police responded to an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle going northbound at the 700 block of IH 820.

Officers said when they arrived there were multiple people injured. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The truck driver was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Police are diverting traffic off the highway at Pipeline Road.