Hundreds rally at Denton City Hall as Council discusses reproductive rights during Tuesday's meeting

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Hundreds of angry voices shouted outside Denton City Hall tonight during a demonstration over abortion rights.

The Denton City Council considered a non-binding motion supporting reproductive rights and both sides spoke out about it during Tuesday night's meeting.

Denton has become the center of the North Texas debate over abortion rights.

A huge rally outside city hall drew angry women and men, upset with the recent Supreme Court decision and supporting a city council resolution to withhold city resources to enforce new abortion laws.

"I'd like to see our city standup and say that our tax dollars are not going to be used to hunt down women and their physicians," said Sharon Barnhill, a protestor.

Inside the meeting, a young woman claiming to be the victim of sexual abuse spoke in support of the symbolic, non binding resolution.

"The thought that any of those assaults against me as a child and as a grown woman, the thought that any of that could result in me being forced to carry a child is horrific," the young woman said.

Others residents opposed to abortion spoke against the resolution saying the city can't choose which laws to enforce.

"When it specifically states that there's going to be a de-prioritization of city resources to investigate or enforce the law is very alarming to me," one resident said.