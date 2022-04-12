'Humble,' with winning attitude, HP's Scottie Scheffler dons new green jacket

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Highland Park's own Scottie Scheffler won the Master's tournament Sunday.

The 25-year-old is now the number one player in the world.

Those who knew Scheffler are thrilled to see his success.

"He's a really humble down to earth kid and now he's grown into a fine young man," said Ivan Havins who knew Scheffler since he was 10-years-old.

Scheffler is a regular at Lovers Lane Barber Shop. In fact, Havins said he cut Scheffler's hair several days before the Master's tournament.

"He wanted it short because he said he's going to be on cable and do some news deal ok, I cut it short for him and made it look really good I think and he liked it," said Havins.

All day Sunday, Havins was glued to the TV to watch Scheffler win his first Masters, "It was a workout on the couch, I was tensed, I was nervous, and I just wanted to go on to the 18th hole and for him to win."

Scheffler went to Highland Park High School.

"It was great to hear the roars for him, we heard 'let's go Scottie' throughout the day which is kind of our phrase for all of our teams here so it just so happens it's his name as well," said Johnny Ringo, Highland Park High School Athletic Director.

Scheffler isn't alone in homegrown talent in the city, Super Bowl winning quarterback Matthew Stafford went to Highland Park High School as well as Clayton Kershaw who was part of the World Series winning Dodgers team in 2020.

"We've got great kids, great parents, a lot of support and I think the kids at an early age are taught how to do things the right way and obviously train properly," said Ringo.

Scheffler is another hometown athlete winning at the top of his game.

"Whatever you're doing, he's going to win. That's just the mindset that he has. He does not like to get beat," said Havins.