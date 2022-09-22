Watch CBS News
How to spot counterfeit car seats; it isn't always obvious

By Annie Gimbel

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Ask any parent, picking out the best car seat for your babies is a tough (and expensive) decision that has to be made. 

Now, there's another issue parents need to consider -- counterfeit seats, which are hazardous. 

Thus, in honor of National Seat Check on Sept. 22, Cook Children's staff is helping to educate you on what you should look for, especially if you buy a seat over social media or from a third party.

Their certified child passenger safety technicians said it's hard to spot a fake seat and many have the same stickers in the same places. 

Always look for a safety warning label. It's required by law and has detailed information on an authentic car seats compared to the label on the fake one. 

Also pay attention to the soft covers over the arm straps.  on the fake seat -- they are usually too long -- meaning the chest buckle can't be put in the right place. On the fake seat -- they are usually too long -- meaning the chest buckle can't be put in the right place. 

You can also verify your car seat is authentic by calling the manufacturer, or you can get it checked out by a certified technician. 

