How to avoid heat-related illness now that high temps, humidity here to stay

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The hot temperatures combined with the humidity is keeping MedStar crews busy in Tarrant County.

Historically, this is one of their busiest times of the year because people not prepared for the heat. Last Sunday, crews treated 10 patients for heat-related illnesses. Five of those incidents occurring at MayFest. On May 10, there were three calls.

"It does take a little bit of an adjustment both physically and quite frankly psychologically to prepare for this kind of heat," MedStar's Matt Zavadsky said.

He said if you do have to head outside stay hydrated and wear light, loose fitting clothing. It's also important to recognize the signs of heat related illnesses.

"If they can take their own pulse that's important because if they're just sweating and they're not necessarily doing cardio work but yet your pulse is rising, that's a hint that your body is getting dehydrated," Baylor Scott & White All Saints Fort Worth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jay Herd said.

When it comes to heat related illnesses, typically:

*First you will get heat cramps.

*Then, if left untreated, your body will go into heat exhaustion. Signs include feeling weak and lightheaded.

*If you go into heat stroke, you've lost your ability to sweat and regulate your body temperature and need to get to an emergency room.