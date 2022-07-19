How North Texas institutions are adapting to rise in COVID cases

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest COVID wave has some North Texas institutions changing their stance when it comes to masking. UT Dallas announced this week that it was "strongly encouraging" mask-wearing indoors again.

"We determined that we would return to encouraging people on campus to wear masks while they are indoors in public spaces," said Dr. Rafael Martin, vice president and chief of staff at UT Dallas.

The signs letting students and staff know are being placed at the entrance to campus buildings at UTD. They are a reminder of the relentless pandemic - and, to some students, the need to keep each other safe.

"Now that cases are starting to come up again, I think it's important to take a moment and think about the well-being of other people, and I think just by encouraging mask-wearing, that helps a lot," said student Sami Frascoli.

The move follows the Dallas County Public Health Committee's recommendation over the weekend that people mask up again in public, indoor settings. The CDC now considers Dallas, Collin, and Tarrant Counties all at a red threat level as the Dallas-Ft. Worth Hospital Council reported seeing the highest number of cases since early March. Dr. Martin announced the change in a letter this week.

"We're in the heart of the metroplex. Many of our students are commuter students. And we can't control their interactions or the interactions of our faculty and staff outside the university," he said.

UT Arlington told CBS 11 it will continue to encourage indoor masking. UNT and SMU said there are no changes are planned as of now. Students at UTD we spoke to said wearing a mask on a college campus just seems wise.

"I would wear one because I wouldn't want to get sick again," said UTD student Nayana Menon. "Even when we didn't have COVID, colds and flu would spread around pretty fast.

In the letter to the campus community, Dr. Martin also encouraged vaccines and boosters. And he reminded them that every home in the US is eligible to order a third round of at home tests.