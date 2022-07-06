Ahead of hottest day in 2 years, Friday set for First Alert Weather

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 News is issuing a FAWD for Friday and possibly the weekend as we hit the hottest day at Dallas-Fort Worth in two years (105° on Friday).

Highs during the next three days are inching up. So are the afternoon dewpoints, ergo, the Heat Index numbers:

WHY IS IT GETTING MORE HUMID?

With the high pressure at the surface drifting just a little north east of us, it opens the door for an easterly wave (a tropical feature) to leave Louisiana and bring high humidity into north Texas. It won't bring rain chances but will bring higher feel-like temperatures:

PERHAPS SOME RELIEF THIS WEEKEND (BY A FEW DEGREES)?

It is likely the Heat Advisory will continue into the weekend. On Tuesday, First Alert Weather meteorologists talked about and Excessive Heat Warning (the high hits 105° or the heat index hits 110°). We could get one on Friday and perhaps the weekend. The big question is how far south does a weak frontal boundary get. Will it reach the Red River (and bring some clouds and meager storm chances) or does it stall over Oklahoma City (no rain/clouds but instead sinking air and hotter weather). As the big heat dome repositions itself to our west it opens the door for any storms coming out of our northwest:

That high pressure is right overhead on Friday. We are forecasting the hottest day since August 29, 2020 (106°). As the Heat Dome continues to drift west, there is a chance that by the middle of next week we could get a slight break in the 100 weather. Slight.

Until then, this is day four (and 13th time this summer) of a daytime high at least 100°F at DFW. Meteorologists are expecting to tally up a total of eleven-in-a-row if the forecast holds. This will be the longest streak at DFW since 2016.

Stay tuned for a decision on the start and length of the FAWD ahead for the heat. Stay cool and don't forget to hydrate!