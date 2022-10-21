Horned Frog Fever is here as TCU football heads into homecoming weekend

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The TCU Horned Frogs football team is undefeated so far going 6-0.

This Saturday, the team faces Kansas State during its homecoming game.

It's creating all sorts of buzz in Fort Worth with this also being head football coach Sonny Dykes first season after several years at SMU.

The electric environment is being felt all throughout campus.

"Now that we're 6-0 we're riding, we're riding high," said TCU student Martin Vershel.

Vershel is part of the Dutchman, a spirit group for the TCU student section.

"The students are getting louder and louder and showing up more and more and it is just an incredible feeling," added Vershel.

His energy level is high along with so many other students and fans.

"I always stay for the whole game but it's just so much better when we win and you can be excited about it," said TCU student Becky Harrop.

"I think sonny has done a fantastic job has got the guys playing great and I don't see anything but all the way to the top," said Steve Mertz, whose daughter goes to TCU.

Mertz and his wife Gina flew in from California to watch the game with their daughter.

"We're excited about the big game, K-State, we're going to take you down take you down," added Mertz.

The wins mean big business for the pop-up t-shirt shop Fans Vintage.

"That's definitely the case, no complaints from us that we're doing so well," said creator and owner Lindsey Dixon.

It's a fanbase re-energized, taking the Big 12 by storm.

"It's absolutely electric to see this kind of joy and energy and excitement back in the fan base has been phenomenal.

Fans are asked to wear black since it's a black-out game. Kansas State also wears purple so it's a way to stand out.

The game starts at 7 p.m. and there's still tickets available.