Homicide detectives searching for gunman in fatal shooting of Jorge Hernandez, 17

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas homicide detectives are searching for two suspects involved in the May 5 fatal shooting Jorge Hernandez, 17.

A witness told police Hernandez was shot while sitting in the front passenger seat of a car by one of two Latin males who were sitting in the back seat. Police said they believe the shooting happened in the 10200 block of N. Walton Walker.

He was dropped off at 11:40 p.m. at a hospital in Irving. One of his friends, who's 19, stayed with him at the ER, according to police. Hernandez was moved to another hospital in Dallas where he died.

Police said the motives and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Homicide Detective Jake Morgan at 214.671.3630 or by email at jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com.