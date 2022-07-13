Homeless shelter program reboots after COVID caused a two-year shut down

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A program to help house the homeless reopened for the first time since the pandemic started.

They're focused on keeping people out of the extreme heat.

The program, called Room In The Inn, started in 2007 but was forced to close two years ago because of COVID, but they opened their doors again right on time Tuesday to help homeless men in the area.

"We've been discussing reopening over the past couple of years and it is particularly fortunate right now that we are hosting because of the string of 100 plus degree days we are having," St. Stephen Presbyterian Church volunteer coordinator Mike Tyson said.

St. Stephen's Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth is welcoming men who have no place to go.

Tyson said they're starting back up at the right time because they want to keep people out of this dangerous heat.

"It is critical for anyone on the street to be sheltered," Tyson said. "There a number of folks every day that are suffering from heat strokes."

The program is in partnership with True Worth, a shelter for the homeless during the day, and the church is helping to give people a place to stay at night.

It's open during the coldest and hottest months of the year. They have about 70 to 75 beds to offer each week.

There are 14 local churches part of this, 10 of them help with housing. They each host on a different specific day of the week.

Tyson said providing a cool place for the less fortunate at night is part of their ministry.

"This is truly a ministry of loving your neighbor, treating others with mutual respect," Tyson said. "The volunteers that participate in it have truly missed it."

Tyson said they hope to get more churches to be a part of the program so they can help house more people. As they expand, they hope to offer services to women, too. When they initially started, they focused on men because of low participation from women.