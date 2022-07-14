Watch CBS News
Irving Police Department seeks fatal hit-and-run suspect Daniel Quiroz Cabrera

By Annie Gimbel

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Irving Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Daniel Quiroz Cabrera, 29. 

Daniel Quiroz Cabrera, 29 Irving Police Department

He's a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash on June 25 near the intersection of North Beltline Road and Conflans Road. 

Police said Cabrera is from Grand Prairie.

Anyone with information should contact police at (972) 273-1010 or submit tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org

