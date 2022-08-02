Watch CBS News
First Presbyterian Church of Prosper catches on fire

By Julia Falcon

PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A historic North Texas church caught on fire Tuesday afternoon. 

A Prosper official said the call about a fire at First Presbyterian Church of Prosper came in at 1:45 p.m. There was no one inside the church at the time.

The fire did not spread to any other structures.

The First Presbyterian Church of Prosper was first organized in 1878. The church, which has its own historical marker, opened its doors at its location on Coleman Street in 1902.

