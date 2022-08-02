First Presbyterian Church of Prosper catches on fire

PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A historic North Texas church caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

A Prosper official said the call about a fire at First Presbyterian Church of Prosper came in at 1:45 p.m. There was no one inside the church at the time.

The fire did not spread to any other structures.

ADVISORY: Structure fire at First St. and Coleman Blvd. Please avoid this area as crews work to put out this fire. pic.twitter.com/evV74Tc7ph — Prosper Fire Rescue (@ProsperFireDept) August 2, 2022

The First Presbyterian Church of Prosper was first organized in 1878. The church, which has its own historical marker, opened its doors at its location on Coleman Street in 1902.