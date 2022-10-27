Historic Fairmount neighborhood gets new skate park

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A skate plaza is set as the keystone attraction for Fire Station Park when it expands.

Additional funding approved by the city council will lead to implementation of the master plan for the park located at 1616 Hemphill St.

The 15,000-square-foot skate plaza will feature a diverse range of elements for skateboarders of all skill levels, connected by paved walks throughout the park. Other elements at the park include a market plaza, community green and lighting.

The park expansion work is taking place at the northeast corner of Hemphill Street and Maddox Avenue. City's Park Dedication Fees Fund

Recent council action increases funding to include a steel pavilion, pump track, pedestrian walkway, event lawn turf and angled street parking. The additional funding totaled more than $1 million, according to a news release.

Centrally located in the historic Fairmount neighborhood, the park is situated at a major transportation crossroads, the intersection of Allen Avenue and Hemphill Street. Easily accessible by Trinity Metro's Bus Route 1 and the Near Southside's protected bike lane network, the location was selected to serve community members who have traditionally lacked easy access to safe places to skate and socialize in the central city.

Overall project cost, including design and construction, is $2,697,092. The project is funded by the City's Park Dedication Fees Fund, private funds raised by Historic Southside Inc. and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 4 funds.

Construction began in July 2022. The latest project expansion will extend the completion time to March 2023.