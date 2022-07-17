Highway 77 reopened near Italy after feds detonate mortar shell found in creek

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents safely detonated an explosive device found in Ellis County after a concerned citizen notified the county sheriff's office.

A spokesperson for the Ellis County Sheriff's Office said that on Sunday, July 16 at about 12:43 p.m., their dispatch center received a 911 call about a possible explosive device. The caller said he found the object in Chambers Creek at Highway 77, near the town of Italy.

It was determined that the device was not near any populated areas and likely posed no immediate threat to public safety, but traffic on Highway 77 was blocked off in an abundance of caution.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office contacted the ATF and U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Division for help dealing with the object, which was determined to be an old but live military-issue mortar shell.

The mortar shell was safely detonated by ATF and Air Force EOD personnel. No injuries were reported during the incident, and Highway 77 has since been reopened.

Law enforcement officials said the origin of the mortar shell is unknown and that no other devices were found.